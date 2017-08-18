WTLV
Raines High School placed on lockdown following nearby incident

First Coast News , WTLV 2:25 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Raines High School has been placed on a “Code Red” lockdown Friday afternoon following a possible threat in the surrounding area.

Duval County Public Schools announced the lockdown shortly after 1:45 p.m. Friday, stating that all students and staff are safe.

“Please do not come to the school at this time as the area is being secured by law enforcement,” the DCPS Facebook post said.

The school district said the incident may impact dismissal times at the school.

More information regarding the lockdown will be provided as it becomes available.

