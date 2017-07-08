Putnam officers shoot, kill man reportedly armed with knife

Putnam County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Putnam County law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who they said was armed with knife Saturday afternoon after first trying to disarm him with their Tasers.

The man, who’s name hasn’t been released was shot about 1 p.m. at a house in the 900 block of Lime Street in Crescent City during an apparent confrontation with a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Crescent City Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities didn’t release the names of either the man or law enforcement officers involved in the case.

The shooting occurred after the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man who had cut himself in the neck and was armed with a knife at the house. Arriving simultaneously, the deputy and police officer found the man still armed and bleeding from the neck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said initial reports indicated the two officers used their Tasers in an effort to disarm him. However, the Tasers had limited effect and the man remained armed. Both the deputy and officer then fired their handguns, striking the man, the Sheriff’s Office also said.

They provided first aid and called for emergency medical personnel. The man died after being taken to Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating at the request of Putnam Sheriff Homer “Gator” DeLoach III.

