Putnam County man in critical condition after rattlesnake bites him

A Bostwick man is in critical condition after a rattlesnake bit him Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County, authorities say.
Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to Airport Estates Road after getting a call about the snakebite around 4:30 p.m., says a fire rescue captain.
The man was conscious but had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Authorities believe the snake is an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.
This story is developing. Stay with First Coast News for updates.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs