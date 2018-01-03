Protect your pipes during overnight freeze

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing overnight, experts give tips to protect your pipes (PHOTO: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Temperatures across the First Coast are expected to drop into the 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which means pipes could freeze and crack or burst.

One local plumber warms that even insulated exterior pipes are at risk; the insulation slows the freezing process but doesn’t prevent it entirely.

Donald Workman, President of Kwik-Fix Plumbing, told First Coast News water won’t freeze if it’s moving. Therefore, he recommended people run both hot and cold water from the faucet so the stream is about the size of a pencil.

Workman said people should do the same to hose beds outdoors, well pumps and pool pumps.

As for interior plumbing, Workman said the location of the faucet you leave on is key.

"Let’s just say if the water comes in on the left side of the house and you only turn the faucet on on the left side of the house, the whole right side of the house is sitting stationary and not moving,” he said. “So you want to do it on the opposite end of the house that the shut-off valve’s on, where the water runs through the whole house.”

The Red Cross also recommended leaving bathroom and kitchen cabinets open to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. For additional tips, click here.

