Prosecutors file objection to Corrine Brown request for acquittal

Corrine Brown, former congresswoman, outside of court. (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- In an expected move, federal prosecutors filed their objection to a motion filed by attorneys for former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown, which asked she be acquitted of the counts she was convicted of in May.

The motion for acquittal argues the testimonies of Ronnie Simmons, her former chief of staff, and Carla Wiley, the president of bogus charity One Door For Education, did not fault Brown for any wrongdoing. Only Wiley and Simmons admitted guilt.

Also in the motion for acquittal is the defense's claim that there was no criminal intent in Brown's actions and therefore, she can't be found guilty of criminal crimes.

In their response filed Thursday, prosecutors said, "The defendant’s motion overlooks (and outright ignores) the extensive proof that the defendant intentionally participated in a three-year scheme to syphon cash from the coffers of the bogus charity One Door for Education. The defendant fails to acknowledge that her subordinate and co-conspirator, Ronnie Simmons, testified that she directed him to give her cash that she raised for One Door for Education. The defendant also ignores compelling evidence that she knowingly and intentionally lied on her required financial disclosure forms and Form 1040 tax returns in an effort to conceal her systemic fraud."

Brown was convicted of 18 of 22 counts of federal fraud and corruption. A date for sentencing has not yet been set. Brown is currently out of prison waiting for the results of her appeal.

Read the full objection

Corrine Brown Prosecutors Opposition by NealBennett on Scribd

