Proposed bill would allow undocumented immigrants to serve in military for citizenship

U.S. Army soldiers salute during the national anthem during the an anniversary ceremony of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 on September 11, 2011 at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

A proposed bill would allow qualified young undocumented immigrants to serve in the military and earn citizenship in the United States.

U.S. Representative Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) re-introduced the Encourage New Legalized Immigrants to Start Training Act (ENLIST Act) this week.

The measure applies only to undocumented immigrants who were under the age of 15 when they were brought to the U.S. by their parents prior to 2012.

The ENLIST Act doesn't guarantee children of undocumented immigrants would be accepted into the military. Applicants still have to meet strict military requirements including speaking English, passing a background check and having a high school diploma.

Denham first introduced the ENLIST Act in 2013. He served with many immigrants during his 16 years in the Air Force where he participated in Operations Desert Storm and Restore Hope.

Denham told ABC10, his history of serving in the military is one of the reasons which inspired the ENLIST Act. He stressed the importance of acknowledging immigrants' long time role in the U.S. military.

"We have a history over the course of our country," Denham said.

The congressman also said he's pushing for immigration reform because the U.S. needs an overall immigration solution to the broken system.

"We need to have a broader discussion about Dreamers," Denham said in reference to undocumented immigrants who arrived to the U.S. as children and assimilated into American culture, as well as attended U.S. schools.

Denham explained the need to address what happens to this group after high school. While some may advocate for sending children of undocumented immigrants back to their country of origin, the congressman said the U.S. is the only country this group knows.

Current law states only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) are allowed to serve in U.S. armed forces. Under section 328 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), LPRs who have served honorably in the U.S. military for one year or more may apply for expedited consideration for citizenship.

However, a granted citizenship can be revoked under the INA if a person leaves the armed forces for any reason other than an honorable discharge before serving for five years.

The ENLIST Act wouldn't alter or change current law. Under the bill, qualified undocumented immigrants would still have to serve out their full enlistment contracts to receive LPR status.

Opposition to the ENLIST Act are concerned the bill is "rewarding" undocumented immigrants by granting them quicker citizenship and giving them jobs but Denham explained, it's not a reward when you're putting your life on the line.

"There are certainly members who have expressed concern," Denham said. "They have not served in the military. We've always had immigrants serving side by side with us."

Denham said the ENLIST Act is the best way of starting the discussion about Dreamers.

"There's no greater act of patriotism than serving our country," Denham said.

