Project showing ‘living shoreline' at Jacksonville Zoo headed for City Council review

Six years after people started talking about it, an eco-friendly project to protect the shoreline at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens from eroding could finally be built — if the City Council approves.

The city’s Environmental Protection Board voted in November to support paying for a “living shoreline” project with $165,000 from a trust fund made up of fines collected from polluters.

Council members have to sign off on the deal first, and legislation allowing the money to be spent is expected to be filed this winter.

City money would be paired with about $125,000 worth of labor and material being privately donated to build a very visible example of a living shoreline, a system to protect waterfronts without building concrete bulkheads.

The project is being billed as a public education tool for a type of protection that isn’t seen often at many waterfront homes.

