U.S. President Barack Obama walks from the Colonnade at The White House to the Oval Office on November 8, 2016. in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

The White House confirmed Friday that President Barack Obama is coming to Jacksonville on Saturday for a private wedding of a close aide and the daughter of a longtime fundraiser.

“On Saturday, the president will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to attend the wedding of a White House staffer,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in his daily briefing. “There will be no media coverage of the event. This is just a private event, and the president is looking forward it.”

On Saturday, Marvin Nicholson — whose official title is White House travel director — is marrying Helen Pajcic, the daughter of Steve Pajcic, a local lawyer who first hosted Obama in March 2007 for a fundraiser at his Avondale home.

Reached Friday, Steve Pajcic said he couldn’t discuss the matter. But a wedding website on TheKnot.com confirmed the Nicholson and Pajcic wedding is scheduled for Saturday night.

Helen Pajcic, an Episcopal School of Jacksonville graduate who has worked in education policy in Washington, D.C., was Nicholson’s date at a White House state dinner honoring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Nicholson acts as a sort of personal aide who oversees the president’s travel. According to a memoir by former body man Reggie Love, Nicholson, Love and White House photographer Pete Souza helped the president pass time by playing spades while awaiting news of the raid on Osama bin Laden.

She delayed graduation from Princeton University to work on Obama’s campaign in 2008, saying at the time that at 22 she was the youngest advance person on the campaign.

Steve Pajcic, a former state legislator, ran for governor in 1986. Helen was born 15 days after his failed bid.

Members of the Pajcic family have also hosted a fundraiser with Hillary Clinton and another with Bill Clinton in the recent election.

This would be at least the 10th visit here by Obama since 2007.

