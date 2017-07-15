President Carter thanks Habitat volunteers, brushes off 'weak moment' with a joke

Jimmy Carter thanks volunteers at a closing event for the Habitat for Humanity project he and his wife Rosalynn sponsored. Just hours before, the former first president had been hospitalized for dehydration. (Photo: From NBC via CTV) (Photo: NBC)

President Jimmy Carter appears he's not skipping any beats after suffering a minor health emergency Thursday while volunteering in Canada.

Only a day after the former president became dehydrated and collapsed at a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, the former president was at an event for the group to thank volunteers for offering their time.

"My bringing attention to this Habitat project was completely unintentional, and I apologize to you for all that, but I got through fine," he joked at the opening of his speech.

Carter and his wife, both long-time supporters of Habitat for Humanity, were at the closing ceremony for the build they sponsored in Canada this week. But, just 24 hours ago, President Carter was still hospitalized at St. Boniface General Hospital after what he called a "weak moment."

He was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital Friday morning -- then got straight back to the build site to finish up at the Carter Work Project." The Carter Center also said the pair attended the morning devotional Friday, that kicks off the last day of the project.

The 92-year-old president and his wife, married more than seventy years, have now volunteered on more than 30 projects for the Atlanta-based charity.

President Carter has shown significant resiliency with his health in recent years. Two years ago, the former president announced to the world that he was battling cancer.

He told an assembled press that he had melanoma and that it had spread to his brain. But less than a year later, a smiling former president was even more upbeat and excited as he announced that after a full round of treatment that the cancer had been beaten back.

While the vibrant former president continues his busy schedule of appearances on behalf of the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity, he did admit that he would be scaling back those appearances and slowing down a bit. However, at the age of 92, he still amazes those around him with his level of activity as he picks up a hammer to help with builds, as well as continuing to teach Sunday School in his hometown of Plains, Ga.

