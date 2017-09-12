Power outages throughout the First Coast

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following customers are without power:
Georgia Power:
- Glynn County: 221 outages, 27,420 customers
- Brantley County: 5 outages, 8 customers
- Charlton County: 20 outages, 491 customers
- Camden County: 62 outages, 7,753 customers
- Ware County: 129 outages, 1,404 customers
- Pierce County: 35 outages, 1,167 customers
JEA power grid: 570 outages, 112, 367 outages
Florida Power and Light:
- Alachua: 1,000
- Baker: 2,170 customers
- Bradford: 2,800 customers
- Clay: 190 customers
- Columbia: 4,600
- Duval: 10 customers
- Flagler: 34,530
- Nassau: 11,170
- St. Johns: 46,340
- Union: 860
Clay Electric:
- Alachua: 15,048
- Baker: 2,246
- Bradford: 2,794
- Clay: 28,675
- Columbia: 7,482
- Duval: 16
- Flagler: 3
- Putnam: 13,881
- Union: 2,579
