Power outages throughout the First Coast

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following customers are without power:

Georgia Power:

Glynn County: 221 outages, 27,420 customers

Brantley County: 5 outages, 8 customers

Charlton County: 20 outages, 491 customers

Camden County: 62 outages, 7,753 customers

Ware County: 129 outages, 1,404 customers

Pierce County: 35 outages, 1,167 customers

JEA power grid: 570 outages, 112, 367 outages

Florida Power and Light:

Alachua: 1,000

Baker: 2,170 customers

Bradford: 2,800 customers

Clay: 190 customers

Columbia: 4,600

Duval: 10 customers

Flagler: 34,530

Nassau: 11,170

St. Johns: 46,340

Union: 860

Clay Electric:

Alachua: 15,048

Baker: 2,246

Bradford: 2,794

Clay: 28,675

Columbia: 7,482

Duval: 16

Flagler: 3

Putnam: 13,881

Union: 2,579

