WTLV
Close

Power outages throughout the First Coast

First Coast News , WTLV 10:20 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following customers are without power:

Georgia Power:

  • Glynn County: 221 outages, 27,420 customers
  • Brantley County: 5 outages, 8 customers
  • Charlton County: 20 outages, 491 customers
  • Camden County: 62 outages, 7,753 customers
  • Ware County: 129 outages, 1,404 customers
  • Pierce County: 35 outages, 1,167 customers

JEA power grid: 570 outages, 112, 367 outages

Florida Power and Light:

  • Alachua: 1,000
  • Baker: 2,170 customers
  • Bradford: 2,800 customers 
  • Clay: 190 customers
  • Columbia: 4,600
  • Duval: 10 customers
  • Flagler: 34,530
  • Nassau: 11,170
  • St. Johns: 46,340
  • Union: 860

Clay Electric:

  • Alachua: 15,048
  • Baker: 2,246
  • Bradford: 2,794
  • Clay: 28,675
  • Columbia: 7,482
  • Duval: 16
  • Flagler: 3
  • Putnam: 13,881
  • Union: 2,579

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories