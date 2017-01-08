Possible human remains found in Jennings State Forest

Authorities in Clay County are investigating what they believe could be possible human remains.

According to Lt. Jason Bennett with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Jennings State Forest just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when squirrel hunters discovered the remains a few hundred yards off Hattie Nolan Road.

Deputies have stopped their investigation for the night, but have secured the area where the remains were found, about a mile from the forest entrance.

Jennings State Forest is where deputies were searching for a missing man back in August, 79-year-old Hal Warth.

Bennett said he could not get into specifics about the remains.

Deputies will continue their investigation around 9 a.m. Monday.