Possible attempted abduction reported in St. Augustine

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction that reportedly happened at the St. Johns County Pier Splash Park last week.

According to police, the attempted abduction was reported on social media, rather than to law enforcement directly.

The woman who posted about the incident told police that it happened on Wednesday, July 12. She said her and her 2-year-old daughter were at Splash Park in St. Augustine.

She told police that her daughter was approached by a man and after he engaged in conversation, her daughter started yelling. She said she saw the man try to pull her up by the arm. The mother said she screamed at the man until he left.

The daughter is safe with her mom, police said.

She described the man to be white, around 50 years old with salt and pepper hair. She said he was about 6-feet-tall.

St. Augustine Police are referring to it as a "suspicious incident." Police ask if you know anything, call St. Augustine Beach Police at 904-471-3600.

