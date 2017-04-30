Police searching for teen accused of sexual battery

On Monday, April 3, 2017 at about 11 a.m. the suspect was reported to have approached the victim from behind in an alley in the 1200 block of S. McDuff Avenue.

The suspect forced the victim to the ground and committed a sexually battery.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, 5’5” to 5’7” and 125 pounds. He was also said to have acne on his neck area in the front.

Sexual Battery suspect sought by #JSO. B/M in his late teens, 5'7-5'8 and 125 lbs. Call 904-630-0500 or 1-866-845-TIPS with information. pic.twitter.com/dktEogcKoh — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 30, 2017

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV