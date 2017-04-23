Police searching for suspect in domestic-related homicide in Orange Park

Clay County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

Clay County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a suspect who was involved in a domestic-related homicide on Sunday in Orange Park.

One woman died, another woman has life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile has minor injuries, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Facebook page. The incident happened in the 400 block of Heron Nest Pt. in the Argyle area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they have identified the suspect and that person is at large.

If you have any information, you can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

© 2017 WTLV-TV