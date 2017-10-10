Police searching for NC woman who recently lived in Jacksonville

Police in North Carolina are currently looking for 20-year-old Abby Patterson who last seen in Lumberton, NC at 11:30 a.m. on September 5.

According to a missing person's flyer, Patterson told her mother she'd be back in an hour but never returned. When her mother called her phone it went straight to voicemail.

Patterson is 5'7" weighs 140 lbs with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a bird tattoo on her shoulder and a dark birthmark on her back and her left thigh. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

