Police searching for missing Jacksonville man last seen leaving McDonalds

The Ormond Beach Police Department is currently searching for 44-year-old Calvin Lincomfelt of Jacksonville, Florida.

According to police, Lincomfelt was doing gutter work in Edgewater, Florida but was reported missing after he failed to return home in Jacksonville. Police say Lincomfelt was last seen purchasing food at the McDonald's on U.S. 1

Lincomfelt was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and was driving a 2004 red in color, GMC Sierra Crew Cab, bearing North Carolina Tag #FJ5026.

If you have any information on the location of Calvin Lincomfelt, please contact

Detective Danielle Henderson at Danielle.Henderson@ormondbeach.org or (386)676-

3516

