Police searching for man last seen at Westside Club

(Photo: Hancock, Christian S.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with dementia.

According to police, 67-year-old James Hiram Herrington was last seen outside the Westside Club on Lexington Avenue.

Police say he was wearing a red baseball hat, white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and glasses.

If you know anything about Herrington's whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

