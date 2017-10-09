WTLV
Police searching for man last seen at Westside Club

First Coast News , WTLV 5:07 AM. EDT October 10, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with dementia. 

According to police, 67-year-old James Hiram Herrington was last seen outside the Westside Club on Lexington Avenue.

Police say he was wearing a red baseball hat, white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and glasses.

If you know anything about Herrington's whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

