Police searching for man last seen at Westside Club

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with dementia.
According to police, 67-year-old James Hiram Herrington was last seen outside the Westside Club on Lexington Avenue.
Police say he was wearing a red baseball hat, white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and glasses.
If you know anything about Herrington's whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.
