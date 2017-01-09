Jewish Community Alliance allows patrons back in following bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Police officers were investigating a reported bomb threat at the Jewish Community Alliance in Mandarin, authorities have since let patrons back in.
Report of a bomb threat at Jewish Community Center off San Jose. Several squad cars on scene, people waiting at a distance @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/L0HW6zVyIA— Jason Rantala (@jarantala) January 9, 2017
The facility in the 8500 block of San Jose Blvd houses a gym, daycare facilities, and more.
The center posted to social media about their evacuation and that everyone is safe.
We received a threat to our building, and in an abundance of caution we have evacuated. Authorities are investigating. EVERYONE IS SAFE!— JCA of Jacksonville (@JCAJAX) January 9, 2017
There has also been a similar threat this morning at a Jewish Community Center in Miami Beach and another in Nashville, according to the Tennessean newspaper.
#BREAKING: Miami Beach Jewish community center evacuated for bomb threat after earlier evac of SW Miami-Dade JCC: https://t.co/5IXrbpksr0 pic.twitter.com/sgWapm9An7— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 9, 2017
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs