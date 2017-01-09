WTLV
Jewish Community Alliance allows patrons back in following bomb threat

First Coast News , WTLV 1:42 PM. EST January 09, 2017

​JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  Police officers were investigating a reported bomb threat at the Jewish Community Alliance in Mandarin, authorities have since let patrons back in.

The facility in the 8500 block of San Jose Blvd houses a gym, daycare facilities, and more.

The center posted to social media about their evacuation and that everyone is safe.

There has also been a similar threat this morning at a Jewish Community Center in Miami Beach and another in Nashville, according to the Tennessean newspaper.

 


