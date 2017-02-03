JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student arrested for bringing a gun to First Coast High School earlier this week had threatened to "shoot up the school," police reports obtained by First Coast News say.
The student, a 16-year-old 11th grader, was reported to the school resources officer by school security on Wednesday.
The school resources officer searched the student, finding a handgun in the teen's pocket.
The teen, who First Coast News is not naming because he is a minor, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
The gun was not reported stolen and the teen's mother told police she did not know about any guns in the home.
