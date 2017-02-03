WTLV
Police report: Teen found with gun threatened to shoot up First Coast High

First Coast News, February 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A student arrested for bringing a gun to First Coast High School earlier this week had threatened to "shoot up the school," police reports obtained by First Coast News say.

The student, a 16-year-old 11th grader, was reported to the school resources officer by school security on Wednesday.

The school resources officer searched the student, finding a handgun in the teen's pocket.

The teen, who First Coast News is not naming because he is a minor, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The gun was not reported stolen and the teen's mother told police she did not know about any guns in the home. 

