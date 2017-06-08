Police puppy flunked for being too friendly gets adorable new job

Queensland Police

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - When you're training to become part of a police force, you need to be able to tackle whatever comes your way and still get the job done. Sadly for Gavel the puppy, he was not quite up to the task. But now, he's got a job fit for his warm and inviting personality.

Gavel flunked out of police dog academy apparently because he was more interested in cuddling strangers than taking on criminals, and was called by many as too friendly.

According to the BBC, Police in Australia said Gavel failed because he, "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line".

Luckily, Gavel had been fostered by the Governor of Queensland, so the political leader stepped in with the perfect solution.

Gavel was awarded the title Vice-Regal dog by Governor Paul De Jersey back in February, and now he's sharing their best moments on his Facebook page.

"He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland's official vice-regal dog," he wrote in one post.

According to the BBC's report, everything Gavel lacks in crime-fighting aggression, he now makes up for in his duties of welcoming guests and tour groups to the grounds of Queensland's Government House.

He's even made it into the first family of Queensland official portrait.

"We hope Gavel's with us for a long, long time into the future," Governor de Jersey told 7 News Brisbane.

