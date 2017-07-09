Police presence near Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office had told residents to be on the lookout for a man who could possibly hurt himself Sunday afternoon in St. Augustine.
The man was seen near the western base of the Bridge of Lions with a large knife and eventually cut himself. He was taken to Flagler Hospital and then flown to Orange Park Medical Center.
The St. Augustine Police Department described this incident as a "suspicious circumstance."
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has is it listed as a Baker Act.
