Police: Man dies after construction equipment tips over, pins him

One man has died Tuesday after he was found pinned under construction equipment near the intersection of I-10 and US-301.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. about an employee who found the victim pinned under a compactor that had tipped over. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

JSO has identified the victim, but hasn't released the information.

