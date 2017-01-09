WTLV
Man found dead in home on Woodcrest Road

First Coast News , WTLV 8:06 AM. EST January 09, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead inside a home near 5200 Woodcrest Road. Police responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

Little information was given to the media during the early morning briefing, police say they haven't even been inside the home. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 


