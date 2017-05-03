Man shot and killed in Springfield

Monica Garcia/First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death in the Springfield area.

According to police the received a call at around 1:56 a.m. Thursday morning that said a person had been shot in the 1900 block of North Market street. Police say the man was shot in that location and was transported to the local hospital where he later died.

At this point, homicide unit is on the scene. They are expected to work throughout the morning.

