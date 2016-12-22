Homicide detectives respond to third scene in one day after man shot at gas station

Large police presence at the Mobil gas station on Arlington rd near the expressway. (Photo: Josh Brannock)

For the third time in one day, homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Arlington Thursday night.

At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Mobil gas station on Bert Road just off the Arlington Expressway. A man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

He was taken to UF Health.

Police have no suspect information at this time, but there were witnesses to the shooting.

