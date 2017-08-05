Police investigating shooting death Durkeeville

Homicide responding to an undetermined death 1040 West 17 th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Homicide detectives on Saturday were seen trying to piece together information from the scene of a death in Jacksonville’s Durkeeville neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they responded to area in the 1000 block of West 17th Street around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival police said they found a victim, who is believed to be in his twenties, unresponsive in the front yard of the home.

At news briefing, a representative from the JSO said the victim was found shot at least one time.

Police are in the process of trying to find witnesses of the shooting from the neighborhood.

JSO says the victim is a black male in his early 20s. Authorities found the man shot, unresponsive in his yard. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/leRct3mHzg — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) August 5, 2017

A possible suspect description was not released by police at the scene.

The shooting death marks at least the 79th homicide in Jacksonville for the year, according to statistics compiled by the Florida-Times Union.

