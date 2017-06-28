Police arrest armed robbery suspect following two separate incidents in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach Police (Photo: First Coast News)

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect following two separate incidents in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday.

Employees at Pet Supermarket and Sunrise Surf Shop offered similar descriptions for the suspect after both businesses were robbed around 1 p.m., the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

Both businesses are located near the 600 block of Beach Boulevard.

Police were able to track down the suspect who was hiding behind bushes near European Street.

No one was injured in the armed robberies, police said.

