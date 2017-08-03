Plot twist: confederate headstone wasn't stolen, it was purposely moved

The case of the missing headstone from the Switzerland Cemetery in St. Johns County has been solved. Sort of.

In a strange twist of fate Confederate soldier, Private James B. Ponce's headstone wasn't stolen.

Well, technically it was but not in the criminal sense.

The marble headstone in question sat in the Switzerland Cemetery in St. Johns County. Come to find out, there was another headstone in the San Lorenzo Cemetery with Private Ponce's name on it and birth date on it. The marble stone was put at the foot of that grave.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, it appears to be in the correct spot now.

On mystery does remain: who moved it?

It is believed to have been someone with the cemetery of perhaps the United Daughters of the Confederacy, but no one is positive who moved the stone at this time.

It boils down to a communication error.

