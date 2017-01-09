Plans for Tillis' 'House of Horrors' to be demolished

Plans are underway to demolish a Southside home that neighbors refer to as the 'House of Horrors.'
The Bowden Circle property was owned by Russell Tillis when police discovered the remains of 31-year-old Joni Gunter buried in the backyard.
Tillis has since been charged with her murder.
He deeded his home to his private investigator, who tells First Coast News she pulled a permit Monday to have the home demolished.
