Plans for Tillis' 'House of Horrors' to be demolished

Heather Crawford anchors. 1/9/2017

January 09, 2017

Plans are underway to demolish a Southside home that neighbors refer to as the 'House of Horrors.'

The Bowden Circle property was owned by Russell Tillis when police discovered the remains of 31-year-old Joni Gunter buried in the backyard.

Tillis has since been charged with her murder.

He deeded his home to his private investigator, who tells First Coast News she pulled a permit Monday to have the home demolished.


