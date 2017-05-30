Plan for making Jacksonville streets safer for bikes, pedestrians takes shape

( Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

(Florida Times-Union) -- Advocates for cycling and walking hope a master plan for bike and pedestrian travel in Jacksonville will spur spending on projects to make streets safer.

“We can design facilities so that even when they make mistakes, people don’t have to die for it,” said Chris Burns, a biking activist and part of a city committee that could finish crafting the plan in a few weeks.

A draft version recommends steps to improve sidewalks and curbs, and make crash-prone streets safer. It also champions four “statement projects” to showcase changes possible at sites ranging from a troubled strip of Soutel Drive on the Northside to riverfront properties on downtown’s Southbank.

Projects on Soutel and on a section of Phoenix Avenue in the Eastside have been floated for inclusion in Mayor Lenny Curry’s next city budget proposal in July.

City Council President Lori Boyer told a city transportation planning team this month the city is separately pursuing steps toward a Southbank “multi-use path” as well as another idea from the plan, installing small flashing signals to alert cars entering areas with special risks of accidents involving pedestrians.

The plan touts its projects as an answer to a situation that’s a common worry for cyclists.

