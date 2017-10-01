People gather to give donations for Puerto Rico at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Folks here on the First Coast rallied to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Puerto Rico Physicians Association of North Florida held a Hurricane Maria relief drive at the Jacksonville Landing.

Christina Padilla with Puerto Rico Rises said that the outpouring from the community was “really amazing.”

"It's been amazing the outcome,” she said. “Way more than we expected. Our goal was to fill out two containers to send down so I think we have definitely exceeded that, in the rain and the wind people have just been coming in."

You can donate funds to help Puerto Rico by clicking here.

You can also keep up with the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to see if they are hosting any other donation drives.

Any items that were about to expire are being donated to organizations in Jacksonville so that all items donated to Puerto Rico are not expired.

