Pedestrian struck, killed on Mayport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Mayport Road Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach when a pedestrian stepped out into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville and later died from her injuries.

FHP is now investigating.

