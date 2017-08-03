WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Pedestrian struck, killed on Mayport Road

Authorities say a woman in her 60's was hit by a white Jeep Wrangler.

WTLV 6:54 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Mayport Road Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach when a pedestrian stepped out into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville and later died from her injuries.

FHP is now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories