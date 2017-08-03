Pedestrian struck in Jacksonville Beach, causes minor traffic delays

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville Beach Thursday night, the Jacksonville Beach Police reported.
The pedestrian-involved crash happened in the area of 3rd Street North and Beach Boulevard.
Authorities said the pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.
Minor traffic delays in the area have been reported. Jacksonville Beach Police are on the scene.
