WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Pedestrian struck in Jacksonville Beach, causes minor traffic delays

The crash happened near Beach Boulevard and A1A

First Coast News , WTLV 11:14 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville Beach Thursday night, the Jacksonville Beach Police reported.

The pedestrian-involved crash happened in the area of 3rd Street North and Beach Boulevard. 

Authorities said the pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.

Minor traffic delays in the area have been reported. Jacksonville Beach Police are on the scene.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories