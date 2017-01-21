Pedestrian struck and killed in hit and run in Putnam County

Putnam authorities are asking the public's help in trying to find the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a hit and run early Saturday morning.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the pedestrian was walking along State Road 19, south of National Forest Road 74 within the Ocala National Forest. The victim was struck by an unknown vehicle around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. They say the driver then took off.

At this time, deputies have no identified the pedestrian or the vehicle.

Stay with First Coast News as this story updates.

(© 2017 WTLV)