Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run

A pedestrian is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the scene Thursday night, 04/20/2017.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, identified as Kirk Bradley, 29, was walking along the shoulder of the eastbound lane of W. Beaver Street when a blue 2008 or 2009 Chevy Equinox struck him.

The driver of the Equinox fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Beaver Street. The vehicle is reportedly missing a right passenger side-view mirror.

FHP is now investigating, but it asks if you know anything about this deadly hit-and-run, call FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.

