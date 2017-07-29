Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Downtown Jacksonville

PHOTO: Stephanie Kim

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday night at the corner of N Main Street and Union Street.

JSO first got a call about this incident around 6:40 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.

JSO didn't give the man's age. They are still investigating and possible charges are pending.

A witness at the scene told First Coast News that she was in the center lane giving change to the man who was a panhandler. The black pickup truck that allegedly hit the man was the car directly behind her car. She said the homeless man was walking backwards to the sidewalk when he fell backwards. That's when she said the pickup truck went around her car because the driver was "impatient" and hit the man.

The witness said the victim was in his 50's or 60's.

Police have identified the victim but are not releasing his name until the next of kin is notified.

BREAKING: N. Main St. from Union and State shut down. Witnesses say a person was run over @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5Sgh88BmZa — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 29, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV