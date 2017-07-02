Pay Someone To Call Congress For You

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A new service offers to call your Congressmen for you. Civic Action Network is billed as "modern day civic involvement.” A video on its website explains:

“Can will send you newsletters summarizing a trending bill. You replay by favoring or opposing the bill. Civi will get your response and restlessly call on your behalf,” the video says.

Everyone gets five calls free. Then you buy a monthly membership. About $5 for 6 calls a month to 21 calls for $15. And to make sure you're getting your money's worth, they'll send you reports of who they talked with and when.

The service says they are non-partisan and kind of like a personal assistant. But just one that helps you reach D.C. Interesting, but think about this: Earlier this year 2 Wants To Know told you about a free app called Countable. It lets you send a video message to your lawmakers right from your phone. The creator said the reason it's been so successful is because you get to express your personal story about how a bill impacts you.

"We hear back from politicians on a regular basis of ones they've heard that they really and the ones they really like. And the ones that they remember. And we see those videos getting sent around inside of offices and being played 70 or 100 times because they are very emotional," said Countable's Alexander Kouts.

You can download Countable for free in the app store or Google Play.

You can get the Civic Action Network service on it’s website.

