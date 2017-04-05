Palm Coast man charged with molestation of 12-year-old stepdaughter

37-year-old Bryan Loveland of Palm Coast is facing charges for the molestation of a 12-year-old child.

37-year-old Bryan Loveland was arrested on Tuesday in North Carolina for the lewd, lascivious molestation of a child.

The child is Bryan Loveland's 12-year-old stepdaughter, according to the police report. On February 7, 2017, the victim reported to a deputy that she was "sexually touched" by Loveland. The victim also told the deputy that Loveland has "tried to get her to have sexual intercourse with him." During one of the molestation instances, the victim said that her friend's father walked into the room. According to the report, there is probable cause that Loveland knowingly and intentionally touched in a lewd or lascivious manner the buttocks, or the clothing covering them, of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The Palm Coast man was arrested by the North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force (NCVFTF) in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“I hope he is ready for a long stay at the Green Roof Inn," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Loveland is being housed in the Cumberland County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said this investigation is ongoing.

Photo: Josh Whistston

