Pair reported missing in Jacksonville, police asking for public's help finding them

Janny Rodriguez reports. 1/26/2017

First Coast News , WTLV 11:44 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Police are asking for the public's help Thursday finding a pair of missing people from Jacksonville.

Janice Walker Fulton might be in a 2009 blue Kia Optima with Florida tag EXQD32 and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says she might be with Phillip Jason Smith, a white 37-year-old man. 

A police spokesperson says they are trying to ascertain their safety and if you've seen either one of these two you're asked to call 911 or 904-630-0500 immediately.

You can also remain anonymous and be elligible for a possible cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Crime tape has been placed around the neighborhood where the two reportedly live. We are working to learn more from authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

