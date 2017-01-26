Pair reported missing in Jacksonville, police asking for public's help finding them

Janice Walker Fulton (left) and Phillip Jason Smith (right) pictured here. (Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police are asking for the public's help Thursday finding a pair of missing people from Jacksonville.

Janice Walker Fulton might be in a 2009 blue Kia Optima with Florida tag EXQD32 and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says she might be with Phillip Jason Smith, a white 37-year-old man.

A police spokesperson says they are trying to ascertain their safety and if you've seen either one of these two you're asked to call 911 or 904-630-0500 immediately.

You can also remain anonymous and be elligible for a possible cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Crime tape has been placed around the neighborhood where the two reportedly live. We are working to learn more from authorities.

A similar - not exact - model to the car police believe the pair may be traveling in. (Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

