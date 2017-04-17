Outstanding debt to city means boat and oyster show not happening this year

The Boat Show & Oyster Jam Music Festival may not happen this year - and at the time of this writing, isn't.

Organizers of the Jacksonville hosted Southeast U.S. Boat Show & Oyster Jam Music Festival say they are hoping for a miracle; at the time of this writing, the festival isn't happening in 2017.

The organizers off the event tried to book the April dates for the boat show and festival back in June 2016, but city spokesperson Marsha Oliver says the group had an outstanding balance owed to the city they hadn't paid. Because of the outstanding debt, the city refused to give the organization the dates at Metropolitan Park.

The festival sees thousands in attendees and many participate as vendors, selling food, showing boats and all sorts of other services for the several day festival. Up until very recently, the organization putting on the festival was advertising it for dates at the end of April.

The only problem is Welcome to Rockville actually has those dates.

The concert, sponsored by Monster Energy, will take place from April 29-30. The boat show applied for those dates last year but was denied. In November, the city gave those dates to Welcome to Rockville instead of the festival.

In an email, Oliver says the boat show organizers knew in November of last year that Rockville was taking their dates - the city and Rockville even tried to work with the boat show organizers to work out better dates - to no avail, she says.

To Oliver and other city representatives, the boat show never had approval from the city and thus this is not a cancelation of the event.

Jimmy Hill, the organizer of the boat show and oyster festival, held a press conference on Monday decrying the loss of the festival.

"We were moving forward - the situation is not that difficult - we are still sitting here, rejecting from doing a $100 million-plus economic impact event on Jacksonville because of the move in days for a rock concert," Hill said.

Hill says he's got multiple texts and emails telling him the event is going to happen.

Oliver says otherwise.

"The economic impact is massive," Hill said. "The damage to the community [if this festival doesn't happen] is not minor."

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

