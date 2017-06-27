K9s for Warriors breaks ground on new training facility

K9s for Warriors broke ground Tuesday for their newest addition, a training facility for warriors and their canine partners.

First Coast News has partnered with K9s for Warriors and the First Coast telethon raised more than $450,000 in one day. The money raised will go towards an indoor training facility and veterinarians' clinic.

The facility will include a mock a TSA check-in, grocery store, and restaurant to help warriors with PTSD practice getting back into the world. The idea is spare them from panic attacks when they try to go into a real Publix.

These projects will increase the capacity of the program and save lives of more warriors and rescue dogs, and you helped. Thank you, First Coast!

