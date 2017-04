Jeannie Blaylock brings the Buddy Check mission to women in Holland.

Celebrating 25 years of Buddy Check as we go global!

Watch loving moms at The British School in The Netherlands learn about Buddy Check – how to catch breast cancer early and stay alive for their families.

Please send your feedback about the Buddy Check program or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

