Breast cancer survivor, model, and boutique owner Irene Him, her mother, and Jeannie

This is one powerful survivor story out of the Netherlands...

Beautiful model and breast cancer survivor, Irene Him, joins Buddy Check from her shop, Lady Africa, in The Hague.

Watch a very touching moment with her mom. Maybe it will inspire you to remind the people you love to do Buddy Check, self exams and mammogram.

Please send your feedback about Buddy Check or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

© 2017 WTLV-TV