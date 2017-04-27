Meet breast cancer survivor Sabine Crowley

See how breast cancer survivor Sabine Crowley in The Hague and breast cancer researcher Kirsty Watson from Australia are joining Buddy Check to help women catch breast cancer early.

Plus, we have an update on how much women in the U.S. already like the Heart Pillows from The American Women’s Club of The Hague.

Please send your feedback about the Buddy Check program or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

