Live, Learn, Love: A Buddy Check 12 special report

For 25 years, First Coast News and Baptist Hospital have teamed up for the Buddy Check 12 program. Thens of thousands of women on the First Coast have taken part in the program, with thousands making early detection of breast cancer, literally saving their lives.

Throughout the month of October, we are bringing you some of their stories with our series of reports "Live, Learn, Love". They are stories of overcoming obstacles, learning to cope, and loving those dealing with breast cancer.

We are also trying to help get the word out about breast cancer awareness and support programs throughout our community.

Thanks to our partners at Subaru of Jacksonville, who are partnering with us in this program. Last year, the dealer gave $5,000 to a family dealing with breast cancer. This year, they hope to do more.

