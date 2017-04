A "Nipple Party" in Holland, promoting breast cancer awareness.

What a great launch of Buddy Check in Holland!

We reached women from 21 countries and even celebrated with a "Nipple Party!"

It’s all about empowering women to do self exams and get their mammograms to catch breast cancer early.

Please send your feedback about the Buddy Check program or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

