Is your family reminding each other to check?

Share this short Buddy Check video with people you love. You’ll see Jeannie’s daughter calling her Grandma to say, "Check! Check! Check! I love you, Grandma!"

Remind your loved ones of Buddy Check each and every month!

You’ll see Jeannie Blaylock's daughter calling her Grandma to say, "Check! Check! Check! I love you, Grandma!" This could inspire your family.

Follow Buddy Check on Facebook and feature your buddy or success story.

If you’d like to ask a question or tell us how you’re sharing Buddy Check where you live, please email Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

She would love to hear from you! She’s been doing Buddy Check in the United States for 25 years now.

Buddy Check: Remind your buddy to check on the 12th of every month!

