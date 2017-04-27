Buddy Check's 25th anniversary in Holland

Buddy Check celebrates 25 years overseas with women from around the world!

From the royals’ golden carriage to the beautiful Heart Pillow project of The American Women’s Club of The Hague -- this video is an inspirational chapter in Buddy Check’s new journey in Holland to save lives and comfort those with breast cancer.

Please send your feedback about the Buddy Check program or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

