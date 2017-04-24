Buddy Check press release video from the U.S.

American news presenter Jeannie Blaylock brings her life-saving project from Florida to The Netherlands and beyond.

Celebrate 25 years of Buddy Check!

Watch First Coast News anchor Jeannie Blaylock bring her life-saving project from Florida to The Netherlands and beyond.

Follow Buddy Check on Facebook and post a picture of your buddy or share a success story.

If you’d like to ask a question or tell us how you’re sharing Buddy Check where you live, please email Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

She would love to hear from you! She’s been doing Buddy Check in the United States for 25 years now.

Buddy Check: Remind your buddy to check on the 12th of every month!

© 2017 WTLV-TV