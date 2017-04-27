Breast cancer survivors become Buddy Check ambassadors!

Breast cancer survivors Petra van de Langenberg and Sue Lawrence become Buddy Check ambassadors!

Go the GLOBE, Buddy Check!

Watch breast cancer survivors Petra van de Langenberg and Sue Lawrence become Buddy Check ambassadors!

Petra will reach women through her popular massage therapy business.

Sue will be saving lives in The Netherlands and in Canada.

Please send your feedback about the Buddy Check program or any questions to Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

© 2017 WTLV-TV